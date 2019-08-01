{{featured_button_text}}

JOHNSBURG — A North Creek man was jailed on weapon and drug charges late Wednesday after he was found to illegally have a handgun, cocaine, hallucinogenic mushrooms and marijuana when his probation officer visited his Main Street home, police said.

Lucas J. West, 36, was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and numerous misdemeanors after a search of his home Wednesday that occurred after a Warren County Probation Department officer, accompanied by a state trooper, stopped by to check on him, authorities said.

He has had numerous arrests for domestic violence and drug-related offenses in recent years, including one last March that led to a standoff at his home when he attacked a woman and refused to comply with police who responded, authorities said.

West was found Wednesday to have a loaded .32-caliber handgun, an illegal knuckle knife, a small amount of cocaine, illegal mushrooms and over two ounces of marijuana, according to police records. The handgun was unregistered, and State Police are working to determine from where it came.

West was being held pending arraignment later Wednesday.

