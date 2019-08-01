JOHNSBURG — A North Creek man was jailed on weapon and drug charges late Wednesday after he was found to illegally have a handgun, cocaine, hallucinogenic mushrooms and marijuana when his probation officer visited his Main Street home, police said.
Lucas J. West, 36, was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and numerous misdemeanors after a search of his home Wednesday that occurred after a Warren County Probation Department officer, accompanied by a state trooper, stopped by to check on him, authorities said.
He has had numerous arrests for domestic violence and drug-related offenses in recent years, including one last March that led to a standoff at his home when he attacked a woman and refused to comply with police who responded, authorities said.
West was found Wednesday to have a loaded .32-caliber handgun, an illegal knuckle knife, a small amount of cocaine, illegal mushrooms and over two ounces of marijuana, according to police records. The handgun was unregistered, and State Police are working to determine from where it came.
West was being held pending arraignment later Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.