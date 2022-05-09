 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
North Country Toastmasters to host open meeting

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — North Country Toastmasters Club #6295 is inviting the public to its open house meeting on Thursday from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Moreau Community Center at 114 Main St., South Glens Falls.

Guests should arrive at 6:45 p.m. for a brief introduction to the club prior to the start of the meeting.

North Country Toastmasters is a group for people that want to practice communication skills including public speaking and leadership.

Toastmasters International is a nonprofit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs with over 357,000 members. 

North Country Toastmasters meets on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Meetings are held either at the Moreau Community Center, virtually via Zoom, or in a hybrid fashion.

For more information about this club, visit https://northcountry.toastmastersclubs.org/.

