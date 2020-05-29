North Country starts Phase 2 of reopening

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Five regions, including the North County, started Phase 2 of reopening at 1 p.m. Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in his press conference Friday.

“The five regions that have been in Phase 1 can now move to Phase 2 because their data has been reviewed and the experts say to us it’s safe to move forward because people have been smart and you haven’t seen the spike,” Cuomo said from New Rochelle, the first hot spot of COVID-19 cases.

Phase 2 includes office-based jobs, real estate services, retail stores, barbershops and hair salons.

Barbers and hair salon professionals are required to get COVID-19 tests every two weeks.

“We recommend that the professionals get a test before they reopen,” Cuomo said. “That’s not a mandate that’s a recommendation. And we recommend to customers to ask the barber or professional in the hair salon if they had a test before you use their services.”

Cuomo created a stir late Thursday night when he made an announcement on a radio show that his team of experts needed to make further evaluations before Phase 2 could begin in the five regions.

The comment drew criticism from Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, who is running to succeed state Sen. Betty Little.