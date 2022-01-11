North Country schools struggle to stay open

Amy Fiedler-Horack is the principal of Sackets Harbor Central, a K-12 school of 400 students on the edge of Lake Ontario.

A few days ago, she found herself doing something usually not in her job description: mopping the school stairs, because she said there was no else to do it.

"Our tech guy is taking out garbage. If we lost another custodian, if our food department lost anybody, we would be in trouble," she said.

She says the arrival of the omicron variant and the winter, with all its sniffles, colds, and flus, has hit them hard. Sick teachers and staff have to quarantine. Those with a runny nose have to go home until they're tested and get back a negative.

Too many staff are out for them to cope.

"People are getting sick, whether they're vaccinated or not. And so it's just starting to tax our systems, when our systems are already stretched to the limit. We're doing the best we can."

Fiedler-Horack says it would only take "one or two more people in certain departments" for them to have to close school and go remote until they had enough staff again to "maintain our facilities safely."

That, she says, is every school's nightmare. No one wants to return to remote learning.

Test-to-stay and shortened quarantines might help, she said.

All these same issues existed last year, with the additional burden of no vaccine and less access to rapid tests. But there were also fewer actual cases; the omicron variant seems to have ushered in the highest daily positive case counts so far in the North Country.

There is some hope on the horizon for schools; the CDC, and subsequently New York state, have been relaxing quarantine rules, which could mean less time at home for staff and students.

And New York recently started to promote the test-to-stay model, where students and teachers exposed to positive coronavirus cases can take daily tests instead of quarantining for ten days. People who get a negative test can go to school. Gov. Kathy Hochul has been very vocal about minimizing quarantines and school closures in the New Year.

Logistically can't do it

But Principal Fiedler-Horack says that right now, they can't run a test-to-stay program at Sackets Harbor, even though they would love one. They just recieved their first shipment of testing kits from the state and have a limited amount.

"But the problem is, if we start using them, we don't have anything to replace it with. So it's really not a program that we can implement."

She said its translating to mixed messages, and frustrated staff and families.

"Our older students know (about test-to-stay) because they hear everybody talking about it. And they're like, 'well, we can just test to stay.' No, actually, you can't, so it's actually making the situation worse."

She also said county and state guidance isn’t yet reflecting a change toward test-to-stay. And they’re struggling to take advantage of "relaxed" rules as it is. For instance, recent guidance says that 'critical need employees' can shorten their quarantine to five days.

However, Fiedler-Horack said that only applies if people meet a list of criteria. And then only if Jefferson Public County Health says 'okay, you can come back.'"

Tetering on the edge

Fiedler-Horack said for her school to stay open and in-person, they need more concrete guidance, and more physical and financial support in establishing a test-to-stay program.

New York officially adopted the test-to-stay change on Dec. 23, so schools are hopeful that more support will be coming soon. Fiedler-Horack said she welcomes it, but also wanted to reiterate that schools are teetering on the edge right now.

"I think the messages is that our kids are struggling and our teachers are struggling, our administrators are struggling. This whole system is struggling right now. And you know, if we don't ... get that out there then that no change is going to happen."

