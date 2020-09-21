North Country politicians react to Ginsburg's death

On Feb. 13, 2016, when Justice Antonin G. Scalia died during an election year, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said the American people should have a say in Scalia’s replacement.

About a month later, then-President Barack Obama moved to appoint Merrick B. Garland, then 63, who was the chief judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. But the Republican-led Senate refused to hold a hearing or vote on Scalia’s replacement, resulting in the appointment of a new justice being delayed until after the inauguration of Donald Trump.

Scalia, a conservative, was appointed to the nation’s high court in 1986 by then-President Ronald Reagan.

If McConnell moves forward with a Senate vote to appoint Ginsburg’s replacement before the Nov. 3 election, it would be a direct reversal of his statement made four years ago.

As reported by NPR on Friday, days before her death, Ginsburg dictated this statement to her granddaughter, Clara Spera: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

Stefanik said the circumstances have changed since 2016.