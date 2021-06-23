North Country leaders want more done to open border

Several New York government and business leaders say Canada needs to do much more than the slight loosening of entry restrictions it announced Monday.

Starting July 5, fully vaccinated Canadian citizens and permanent residents will no longer have to quarantine for 14 days or more upon entering Canada. Yet each of those people still has to provide a negative COVID-19 test from 72 hours before arrival, take a second test upon arrival and have a quarantine plan in case the second test comes back positive.

The U.S.-Canada border has been closed to nonessential travel since March of last year. Pandemic restrictions have been lifted in much of the U.S., including New York, as full vaccination rates approach 50%. In Canada, that rate lags at 12.8%, although 64% have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Canadian government’s website.

Canada announced Friday the border would remain closed to nonessential travel for another month, until at least July 21. Business and trade traffic has continued throughout the pandemic.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called Canadian Ambassador Kirsten Hillman Friday to express his disappointment.