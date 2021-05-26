North Country Juneteenth celebration set

POTSDAM — The second annual community-wide Juneteenth Celebration will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. June 19 at the Ives Park Gazebo, behind the Clarkson Inn at 1 Main St.

Black Lives Matter Potsdam NY is presenting this family-friendly event to celebrate the culture of African-Americans and provide a space for Black voices to be honored. All are welcome.

The public is invited to learn about Juneteenth and African-American culture through entertainment, brief educational presentations, heritage-rich traditional foods catered by Big Spoon Kitchen, dancing, and fun for all ages.

There is no cost to attend the event, but a Go Fund Me page for donations has been set up at the webpage b.link/PotsdamJuneteenth2021.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Juneteenth is freedom day for African-Americans, a celebration to mark the day when the last remaining American slaves learned they were free from bondage.

President Abraham Lincoln delivered the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 to abolish slavery, but Texas slaves remained in captivity for more than two years after the proclamation became law. Civil War Union soldiers arrived in Galveston on June 19, 1865 to inform the Texas slaves they were finally free.