North Country enters Phase 3 — some businesses remain wary of reopening

He said he understands the regulations are important, but he wants to still be in business six months from now. He said having four tables open in a restaurant that usually seats 80 people, with its expenses based on square footage, is not sustainable.

He said the regulations also require a lot of expense to be borne by the business owner.

“We’re practically going to need someone glued to the door,” Fontana said.

He said every day there are a few people who come into the cafe without masks.

“I don’t know where they come from that they don’t know they have to wear a mask when they come in,” he said.

He said it comes down to the business to enforce a lot of these rules and that “there’s an awful lot that we can be brought to the carpet for” if customers don’t abide by them.

Fontana said he is grateful for the generosity and loyalty people have shown him, and said though this is a “strange and scary time,” he is optimistic for the future.

He said the questions he needs to answer before reopening are whether the cafe can meet the requirements and whether is it worthwhile to operate at smaller percentage of sales.

Other industries