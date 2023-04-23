People in the Tri-Lakes area reported feeling an earthquake that rocked the western North Country at 2:10 p.m. Sunday.

The quake was magnitude 3.6 and emanated from 1 kilometer west-northwest of Adams Center, south of Watertown, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, the federal government’s official source of earthquake study. The Android Earthquake alert system estimated the magnitude as 4.7, according to the Watertown Daily Times newspaper.

There are no reports yet on damage.

In nearby Watertown, “houses shook for several seconds and it sounded like an explosion,” according to the Times. But people also reported feeling the earthquake as far away as Buffalo, Albany, Montreal, and Keene, New Hampshire, according to USGS website.

Several people from the Glens Falls area said on social media that they felt the earthquake. Some reported a boom or a vibration like a large truck passing by.

Local radio personality Dan Miner, the announcer for the Adirondack Thunder, said in a Facebook message, “I was just sitting there (at home), and all of the sudden, boom, rattle.”

Tri-Lakes area residents on social media reported feeling shaking, hearing dishes clinking together, seeing dust falling from ceiling tiles and watching their cats go “nuts.” People said they felt or saw signs of the quake in Saranac Lake, Lake Placid, Gabriels, Upper St. Regis Lake and Loon Lake.

Mary Shubert, who lives on the edge of Lake Placid, said the trophies on her bookshelf and the china in her cabinet started rattling at 2:11 p.m. Sunday.

“I went outside to see if a tree had fallen,” she wrote in an email after the earthquake.

Shubert said she posted on social media and asked others if they’d felt the quake.

“Resounding yeses!” she wrote to the Enterprise. “Wow!”

Rebecca Carr, who said she lives in a stone house about 6 miles from the earthquake’s epicenter, first heard a loud sound and felt a “very strong” vibration.

“Thought my teenaged (sic) son was up to something,” she wrote. “Then the noise and vibration got stronger.”

Carr thought it was a neighboring farmer moving equipment or some armed forces practicing military maneuvers — the Fort Drum military base is about 35 miles from Adams Center. She said this was the first earthquake she ever felt so strongly. After it passed, she checked the house and looked at the news to confirm what she’d experienced.

The Watertown paper reported that a minor earthquake shook that area in mid-April, as a 2.6 magnitude quake was centered less than a mile west of Adams Center.

Significant damage and casualties don’t usually occur until earthquake magnitudes are around 5.5 or higher, the Associated Press said.