North Country Community College to hold virtual graduation

Along with this core video, individual students will be emailed personalized videos, which might include their professors recognizing their accomplishments.

Knight said college officials hope to keep commencement as “normal” as possible but not conduct it in a vacuum. He said the digital ceremony has to acknowledge the strange time in which students are beginning their post-collegiate lives.

He said the commencement plans were presented to students at a town hall meeting Tuesday night, and that many supported the plans and had their own suggestions. He said some were just thankful to have anything at all.

The college is working with Great Range, a Saranac Lake-based content and marketing company, to produce the videos.

Knight said college officials had talked about doing graduation live but were worried about connectivity challenges and didn’t want anyone to miss the event because of bad internet service.

He said this way the videos can be shared with all members of the family, and can be viewed later, too.

Knight also said that if social-distancing guidelines are relaxed sometime down the line, the college would consider doing an on-campus, cap-and-gown event and photo session for students who want to come back.

NCCC has its main campus in Saranac Lake and satellite campuses in Malone and Ticonderoga.

