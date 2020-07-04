North Country Community College makes online plans for fall classes

NCCC officials said this plan was based on the college’s experience in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic during the spring semester and its experience with delivering online education, which stretches back nearly 20 years. The plan was developed using guidance and resources provided by the governor’s office, the state Department of Health, SUNY and public health partners.

“This has been long-awaited by us all, and I appreciate so much the help, patience and good will from our campus community in formulating the plan,” college President Joe Keegan said in the press release.

“We believe a mostly online delivery offers the best opportunity to put the safety of our students and employees first, protect our core areas of academic excellence, and sustain programming through academic and operational synergies,” Keegan added. “Doing so then allows for us to fulfill our mission, and continue to serve our regional workforce needs.”

The college is scheduled to begin its fall semester on Aug. 31 at its three campuses in Saranac Lake, Malone and Ticonderoga — although not necessarily at those campuses physically.

“We have no doubt that they will find a top-notch learning experience and supportive community here at North Country even though they may not be physically with us,” Keegan said.