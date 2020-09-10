North Country businesses can soon apply for COVID-relief loans

She is sponsoring a bill that would provide $500 billion in relief to state and local governments and supports another round of personal stimulus funding.

Gilles said businesses can borrow money for anything COVID-related, including paying mortgages and utilities, covering payroll expenses, buying equipment and making facility upgrades such as installing a new HVAC system to improve filtration.

Parameters for the program still need to be approved by the Department of Commerce, but Gilles said she’s hoping the loans will come with a 1.9% interest rate over a seven-year period. She expects the parameters to be approved in the next month.

She expects the funds to be depleted fast, Gilles said.

"Our loan committee thinks that $3 million is going to go out the door pretty quickly," she said.

Businesses throughout the region have been hit hard by the pandemic.

Most were forced to close their doors for more than two months, and many that have reopened have done so at a reduced capacity.

Funding for the loan program is part of a $1.5 billion package approved through the CARES Act to help small businesses deal with the fallout of the pandemic.