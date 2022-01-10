North Country Arts show at Crandall library

GLENS FALLS — The North Country Arts Invitational Show is on display at the Friends of Crandall Library Gallery on the second floor of Crandall Public Library.

The mission of North Country Arts is to provide opportunities and to encourage and promote artists. The exhibit showcases the work of local artists. The artwork includes oil, acrylic, pastel and more. The exhibit will be on display until the end of January.

The exhibit can be enjoyed from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The library is closed on Sundays.

