Noon Whistle Deli in Queensbury changes ownership

QUEENSBURY — Ninety-seven-year-old Richard Lee has been going to the Noon Whistle Deli in Queensbury for as long as Jacqueline Fosco can remember.

Fosco began working at the deli in 2005, and then bought the place in 2010. She is now selling it after deciding to move on to something different.

"I just hope the new owners are as kind and give Lee the service he's gotten used to over these years," she said.

While the Noon Whistle Deli is undergoing a change in ownership, loyal customers may not notice much of a difference in the menu, according to the new owners.

Lee, however, received special treatment from Fosco for years.

"We've thrown him birthday parties every year for a long time now," she said.

On April 29, Julie and Jedidiah Murphy, who also own the pizzeria Queen of Harts across from the deli on Lafayette Street, will officially be the new owners.

"It is under contract, but it is pretty much set in stone," Fosco said.

Julie Murphy said they plan on keeping things the same, except for some additions. Starting May 1, the deli will be open until 6 p.m. on weekdays with additional hours on the weekend.

They plan on expanding the space and the deli, adding new items to the menu, and providing a food delivery service.

"We plan on cooking our own meat," Murphy said. Currently, the deli gets its readied meat elsewhere.

Julie Murphy, like Lee, has also been a loyal customer for years.

"I've been eating there since 1995, and I usually go three times a week," she said.

Fosco is leaving the restaurant business to go work in the Queensbury school district.

She mentioned she's been thinking about selling the deli for a while now.

"I always wanted to work with direct support for students," she said.

Fosco also expressed interest in working with special education students.

The Noon Whistle Deli will be celebrating its 27th anniversary on April 1.

Fosco is grateful to all her employees who have helped her over the years and she wants to thanks all of her loyal customers for the continued support and business.