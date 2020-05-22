Nontraditional Memorial Day celebrations planned

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

With traditional Memorial Day observations being canceled or limited to the public because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations are still trying to honor veterans.

The Queensbury Veterans of Foreign War Post 6196 will hold a small parade to drive by nursing homes to show appreciation for veterans.

Rebecca Sweet, senior vice president of the Post 6196 Auxiliary, said the event will begin at the post on Luzerne Road in Queensbury at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

The caravan of vehicles will then drive past the Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing on Upper Sherman Avenue, then to Glens Falls Hospital and end up at The Pines nursing home at about 10:30 a.m.

Then, the route will go up to the Warren Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing on Gurney Lane in Queensbury before returning to the start.

It will not be an extensive parade, but will feature some vehicles from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and emergency rescue squads, according to Sweet.

Sweet said the idea started last year on a smaller scale.

“We did the event over at the Glens Falls Rehabilitation Center because we had a couple of members that were patients over there at the time,” she said.