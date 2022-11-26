Nonprofits, charities hope Giving Tuesday delivers

The Hyde Collection is ready to resume children’s art education programs in cooperation with area school districts, which had been interrupted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To get ready, the art museum on Warren Street in Glens Falls has set a goal of raising $2,500 on Giving Tuesday to make technical upgrades and buy new furniture for the museum’s art lab, said John Lefuer, chief operating and development officer.

The museum will make social media posts throughout the day on Tuesday, updating followers on the progress and providing an opportunity to contribute toward that goal.

It’s the fourth day of the opening of the holiday season, with a break on Sunday.

Black Friday benefits major brick-and-mortar retailers.

Small Business Saturday promotes small, locally owned shops.

Cyber Monday focuses on online retailers.

Giving Tuesday is a day to support nonprofit organizations and charities.

It’s a day that small-dollar philanthropists can chip in to fund special projects or help close budget gaps.

Glens Falls Hospital is raising money on Giving Tuesday to buy books, puzzles and DVDs for the entertainment of children and teen patients, and funds to support the hospital’s Behavioral Health Center Stabilization Unit.

Money raised at the Family YMCA of the Glens Falls Area on Giving Tuesday goes to a scholarship fund that makes memberships and programs available to those with limited income, said Alisha Hanley, director of operations.

Silver Bay Association YMCA conference center at Hague is raising money on Giving Tuesday to support a new respite program for families with adopted children or foster children.

“The intent of the program is to offer a time of rest and family bonding in a safe and friendly environment, free of charge,” said Shaylee Smith, a development official, in a video about the new program. “We want families to be able to strengthen their relationships with each other and come away stronger than ever.”

The program is funded solely by contributions earmarked for the program.

Giving Tuesday is not just specifically about the money, but also about the mission, said Glens Falls 5th Ward Supervisor Bennet Driscoll, who volunteers for a number of charities and currently is on the board of directors of Warren County Cooperative Extension.

“It’s kind of a two-fold event,” he said. “It’s an opportunity to take a specific day, talk it up, and also get to know about some of these organizations.”

Giving Tuesday is an opportunity to remind people about the importance of year-end-giving, said Jennifer Brink, executive director of the Glens Falls Symphony.

“The Giving Tuesday phenomena is a wonderful way for us all to include that impulse to care for each other further outside the household or immediate family — to include all the charities and nonprofits who do such great work in our community,” she said.

World Awareness Children’s Museum in Glens Falls has selected “Community” as a theme for Giving Tuesday.

“We came out the other side of the pandemic a stronger organization,” the museum wrote in a Giving Tuesday post on its website. “We love what we do, and we believe our mission to engage with children about the different people and cultures around the world are an important contribution to the community.”

The Wiawaka Center for Women retreat center at Lake George has a Giving Tuesday goal of raising $500 toward general expenses.

The 92nd Street YMCA in New York City established Giving Tuesday in 2010 as a way to raise awareness of charities at the holiday shopping season.

The program has since been spun off into an independent worldwide nonprofit organization that promotes charitable giving and having a generous attitude.

“Whether it’s making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, standing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts, and everyone has something to give,” the organization explains on its website.

Caffé Lena in Saratoga Springs will host a free Giving Tuesday After Party at 7 p.m. Tuesday, with music by Chestnut Grove. Admission is by showing proof of having made a Giving Tuesday contribution to any nonprofit organization.

Giving Tuesday donations can be made to these and other regional nonprofit organizations through an organization's website or social media pages, or by mailing a check to the organization.