GLENS FALLS — Increasing the city's street safety was discussed at the most recent Common Council meeting.

In a new business report on Tuesday from Fourth Ward Councilman Ben Lapham, he brought up a discussion he had with Mayor Bill Collins about traffic safety, proposing the idea of using the help of nonprofit project Vision Zero.

"I had a conversation with the mayor yesterday and we were talking about really changing the focus in the city to being more safe, to provide better opportunities for better transportation whether it be walking the streets or riding, or micro-mobility kind of sort; or even just using the transit system," he said.

The councilman proposed a possible solution to future traffic accidents with Vision Zero, saying there is still more the city can do to keep both drivers and pedestrians safe.

Lapham brought up how the walkability of the city would benefit from added protections, especially with the area having walking school districts. One safety measure the city has taken to protect walkers is having the city's maximum speed limit set at 30 mph.

"I think we need to change our culture and attitude and embrace our acceptability to all. Vision Zero is a strategy to eliminate all traffic fatalities and serious injuries," he said.

The campaign's belief is to protect the health and safety of all road users. The concept is to build and sustain leadership, collaboration and accountability with transportation professionals, policymakers, public health officials, police and community members, according to Lapham.

Municipalities that commit to Vision Zero use the collection and analysis of data of accidents and deaths to understand potential disproportionate impacts of traffic deaths.

"Our goal is to cultivate a strong and consistent safety culture that promotes safe road use behavior. By growing a strong safety culture, safe road user behaviors are reinforced and sustained by the social environment," Lapham said.

Lapham went on to say that the Safe Systems Approach by the nonprofit organization is based on a specific set of values, assumptions and beliefs. An example he gave said that Vision Zero values safety above all other priorities.

"The belief underlines the Safe Systems approach can only be achieved by integrate traffic safety efforts that include growing a strong safety culture to motivate the integration of safety efforts, apply appropriate speed management policies and engineer for safer roads and vehicles," Lapham said.

New York City has taken part in the Vision Zero Safe Systems Approach following a study in 2016 on pedestrian and cyclist deaths caused by left-turning vehicles, the Vision Zero website states.

"In response, NYC piloted left-turn street design interventions to soften crash angles, reduce kinetic energy and impact, and separate users in time and space. The results of this study were used to implement safety improvements citywide at locations with similar, high-risk, left-turn configurations," the site states.

Vision Zero reported that intersections with turn calming treatments experienced a 20% decrease in pedestrian injuries.

Collins said that at a mayors conference he attended late last month, New York City officials spoke about Vision Zero and how they have seen positive changes.

"They applied to the New York State Department of Transportation for a special permission to use cameras just to get the license numbers of cars that are going more than 10 miles an hour in their school zones," he said. "They had double digit fatalities in the school areas in the previous year."

Collins went on to say the use of the data was so successful that city officials ended up asking to go farther outside of the school areas after school. The original application was focused on hours of school operation.

He added that even though pedestrian fatalities are not high for the area, Glens Falls can follow in the footsteps of "The Big Apple."

"I'm going to work with our Community Development director. The woman who made the presentation in Manhattan said she would be happy to share their information and the data," Collins said. "Again, I think we would have to do stuff because our police department is so small that it's not like we could, or we are going to be able to, enforce our way to safer streets. I think we've all agreed in the last year that the success of Glens Falls, we are seeing busier and busier streets."