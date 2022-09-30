Non-toxic dye used to find seepage areas in Glens Falls Feeder Canal

GLENS FALLS — The New York State Canal Corp. will use a non-toxic dye to identify potential areas of seepage in the Glens Falls Feeder Canal.

The dye is being used to determine where seepage from the canal may be entering basements of buildings on the Finch Paper property in Glens Falls, according to a Canal Corp. announcement.

"Dye testing may continue through the next week based on the results of the investigation and is non-harmful to individuals, animals, and the environment," the news release states.

In addition, the Canal Corp. will undertake repairs of the Feeder Canal in the coming weeks based on the dye-testing results.

The New York State Canal Corp. is a subsidiary of the New York Power Authority.