GLENS FALLS — The Post-Star's annual 20 Under 40 Awards will be held Sept. 18, and nominations are now being accepted.
The awards program's objective is to recognize young professionals under the age of 40 who show a dedication and success in their vocation; act as a role model in their career; demonstrate leadership in their business and community; and are active in community and volunteer participation.
To nominate someone, visit www.poststar.com/contests and complete the online nomination form. Or mail in a nomination using the above criteria as a guideline to 20 Under 40, c/o The Post-Star, 76 Lawrence St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Nominations must be detailed and descriptive to help judges with the selection process. Nominations must be received by July 7.
All individuals recognized by the 20 Under 40 Awards will be featured in a Post-Star commemorative special section and recognized at an awards luncheon on Sept. 18 at SUNY Adirondack in Queensbury. Advance reservations are required.
