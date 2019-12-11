Nominations, donations sought for South High Marathon Dance

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Nominations are being sought for recipients of funds from the 2020 South High Marathon Dance.

The 43rd event will be held March 6-7 at South Glens Falls High School. Last year’s dance raised nearly $838,000 for 40 beneficiaries, which brought the 42-year total to more than $8.1 million for 530 beneficiaries.

The student committee will begin work in January to select the recipients. To nominate an individual or organization, visit www.shmd.org/recipients/applications. All requests must be submitted by Jan. 3. Any application received after that date will be filed for the 2021 dance, according to a news release.

In addition, any donations of goods and services must be received no later than Feb. 21. All donations are tax deductible because the dance is now a formal nonprofit public charity registered with New York state. Any goods received after that date will be inventoried for the 2021 event. No donations for auctions or prizes will be accepted at the event. People interested in donating goods or services should send an email to donations@shmd.org.