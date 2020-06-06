Nominations being accepted for 20 Under 40

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GLENS FALLS — Nominations are now being accepted for The Post-Star's annual 20 Under 40 Awards, which are set for Sept. 23.

The objective of the awards program is to recognize young professionals under the age of 40 who show dedication and success in their vocation, act as role models in their career, demonstrate leadership in their business and community and are active in the community and volunteer participation.

Nominations are being accepted through July 12. To nominate someone, visit www.poststar.com/contests and complete the online nomination form, or mail in the nomination using the above criteria as a guideline to 20 Under 40, c/o The Post-Star, 76 Lawrence St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Nominations must be detailed and descriptive to help judges with the selection process.

All individuals recognized by the 20 Under 40 Awards will be featured in a Post-Star commemorative special section and recognized at an awards luncheon on Sept. 23 at SUNY Adirondack. Advance reservations are required.

