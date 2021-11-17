Nolan edges out incumbent Ward in Greenwich supervisor race

GREENWICH — After absentee votes were counted this week, it appears that James Nolan, the Democratic candidate, has defeated incumbent Don Ward, the Republican candidate, to become the new town supervisor of Greenwich.

According to the Washington County Board of Elections, the final vote count, which is still unofficial, had Nolan receiving 740 votes compared to Ward’s 725.

Nolan was in attendance when the absentee votes were counted in Fort Edward.

“I and the candidates that ran, we thank all of the Greenwich residents that took part in this year’s election process,” Nolan said. “We are proud to represent all Greenwich citizens as their town government representatives.”

Ward could not be reached for comment Wednesday.

The Greenwich Town Board had two seats up for grabs in this election. The unofficial results from the election have the Democratic candidates, James Mumby and Thomas Graves, winning by securing 735 and 772 votes, respectively. Julie Sipperly, a Republican candidate, finished with 701 votes. Republican candidate Liv Thygesen had 699 votes.

The deadline to certify election results is Nov. 27, according to the Washington County Board of Elections.

