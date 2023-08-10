Washington County department of Public Safety issued a request to conserve water in North Granville at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.

The town of Granville in North Granville water district is asking residence to refrain from using water after significant water loss from a week Thursday morning.

As of 6 p.m. Thursday evening, some residents remain without running water as their systems are still refilling.

For any questions contact Washington County Superintendent of Highways’ Scott Taylor at 518-636-8838. Additional updates on the North Granville water district can be found on the Washington County Department of Public Safety's Facebook page.