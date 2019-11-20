{{featured_button_text}}

WHITEHALL — Many Whitehall residents and businesses did not have water as of Wednesday night, following days of water problems in the Washington County village.

On Wednesday night, crews were out trying to locate the problem and a call to residents from the Department of Public Works asked those with water to conserve usage until the leak or problem is located and repaired.

The Stewart's in Whitehall and residents on Williams Street and other locations did not have water on Wednesday night.

The village remains under a boil water advisory, one of many in the past week.

The order is for all users in the village water system. "(B)ottled water should be used for drinking or cooking, or tap water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least two minutes (and then allowed to cool) before consumption/use in cooking," according to a notice on the village's website.

For additional questions or concerns, please contact the Department of Public Works at 518-499-1575.

Check back for updates on Thursday morning.

