No. 5: Stefanik raises national profile

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik’s profile shot up in 2019 following her aggressive questioning of witnesses during the impeachment inquiry, drawing praise and derision from across the country.

Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, asked pointed questions of people testifying before the House Intelligence Committee regarding President Donald Trump’s decision to put a hold on military aid to Ukraine to prompt investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter’s dealings in the country.

Stefanik has said Hunter Biden should be called to testify.

Trump called her a “star” for her defense of him.

Her questioning also drew a large backlash from across the country. George Conway, husband to White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, dubbed her “#trashystefanik” and the hashtag “#ByeByeElise” was the No. 1 trending hashtag on Twitter.

Others on social media urged people to donate to Stefanik’s opponent in the NY-21 Congressional District, Tedra Cobb, who brought in more than a million dollars in donations as a result.

Stefanik’s campaign has not disclosed fundraising totals but did report she brought in $500,000 in a two-hour period the same night she appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show.

Stefanik already had a high profile as the youngest woman elected to Congress, until Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez broke that record in 2018. Stefanik had also formed her own political action committee to recruit more Republican women to run for office. But the impeachment hearings made her a household name.

