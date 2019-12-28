No. 7: South Street redevelopment gets going

GLENS FALLS — After nearly a decade of study and planning, the city’s long-sought redevelopment of South Street moved forward this year when an excavator took a swing at the former OTB building on Oct. 28.

It only took a couple of weeks for the former betting parlor and the old Juicin’ Jar and Daily Double on either side of that building to come down. The demolitions will clear the way for the development of The Market, a 10,000-square-foot building that will house a year-round farmers market and community event space.

The conceptual plans for the one-story glass-and-brick building were well received when they were unveiled in August. The $3 million project is the centerpiece of the $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant the city was awarded in 2017 by the state.

Work has also started to tear down a dilapidated building at 17 School St., which will be removed for the creation of a pocket park next to a parking garage.

The pace will pick up once the calendar flips to 2020. The city will be seeking firms to redevelop the former Hot Shots building at 45 South St. and the old incubator building at 36 Elm St. Developers will have the option to bid on The Market building too.