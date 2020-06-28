No sick leave for non-essential travel to coronavirus hot spots

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Those who decide to travel to states where coronavirus is out of control may find it financially damaging when they return.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that workers won’t be eligible for sick leave or any other paid benefits during their required 14-day quarantine after a non-essential trip to Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Utah.

The states could change as time goes on. Currently, those are the only states in which the positive test rate is higher than 10 per 100,000 residents, or higher than 10% of those tested testing positive, over a seven-day rolling average.

New Yorkers are not prohibited from traveling. But they must quarantine for 14 days after returning, which could be financially painful if they can’t work from home and can’t take vacation or sick leave.

They can still be paid if they traveled for essential reasons, such as volunteering to work in one of the hard-hit areas.