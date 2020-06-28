No sick leave for non-essential travel to coronavirus hot spots

Those who decide to travel to states where coronavirus is out of control may find it financially damaging when they return.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday that workers won’t be eligible for sick leave or any other paid benefits during their required 14-day quarantine after a non-essential trip to Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Utah.
The states could change as time goes on. Currently, those are the only states in which the positive test rate is higher than 10 per 100,000 residents, or higher than 10% of those tested testing positive, over a seven-day rolling average.
New Yorkers are not prohibited from traveling. But they must quarantine for 14 days after returning, which could be financially painful if they can’t work from home and can’t take vacation or sick leave.
They can still be paid if they traveled for essential reasons, such as volunteering to work in one of the hard-hit areas.
Within the state, travel for youth team sports is also being regulated. Residents of the Capital Region can travel for games of low-risk sports within the region and to all counties adjacent to the Capital Region. Those include Saratoga, Washington, Albany, Rensselaer, Columbia, Dutchess, Delaware, Hamilton, Fulton, Montgomery, Schenectacy, Schoharie, Ulster, Essex and Greene counties. Teams from counties adjacent to the Capital Region can also travel to the Capital Region for games.
Low-risk sports include baseball, softball, gymnastics, field hockey, cross country and crew. They can begin July 6.
Also on Sunday:
- Warren County reported no change in cases, with one person still mildly ill and not hospitalized.
- Washington County reported no change in its cases, with three people still ill and no one hospitalized. But county officials are working with the state Department of Health to investigate any local impact from a cluster of cases at a manufacturer in a bordering Vermont town. That work has been under way since Friday. Vermont newspapers said 12 people tested positive at a work site in Fair Haven.
- Saratoga County and Essex County are no longer reporting on weekends, but the state Department of Health reported that Saratoga County had two more people test positive Saturday and Essex County had none.
- The Capital Region had a total of 18 new cases Saturday, a slight decrease from Friday. It was fueled mainly by new cases in Albany and Schenectady counties. The Capital Region is still on track to reach Phase 4 on Wednesday.
- Statewide, 616 people tested positive Saturday.
