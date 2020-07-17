No serious injuries in Warrensburg crash

WARRENSBURG — There were no serious injuries in a two-vehicle accident in Warrensburg on Wednesday.

The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Richards Avenue and Elm Street.

Steven A. Breault, 42, of Queensbury, was driving his 2018 Nissan sedan east on Elm Street when he failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign at the intersection, according to State Police.

His vehicle was struck by Thomas G. Bolton, 77, of Athol, who was traveling south on Richards Avenue in his 2018 Ford F-150 pickup.

A passenger in Bolton’s vehicle was evaluated on scene by medical personnel, police said.

There were no other injuries reported.

