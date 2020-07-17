No security camera was pointed at vandalized Civil War statue

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Police want to hear from anyone who strolled through Congress Park on Wednesday night.

Sometime that night, or very early the next morning, someone destroyed the Civil War statue at the entrance to the park. Police found it shattered into pieces on the ground around 3:30 a.m. during a routine foot patrol.

It was a Union soldier statue, erected to commemorate the members of the 77th New York Volunteers, drawn from Saratoga Springs and the northern Saratoga County towns. The soldier's face was of Capt. Luther Wheeler, a local man who died leading the 77th battalion.

There are many security cameras in the park, but none was pointed directly at the statue, said Saratoga Springs Police Department Lt. Bob Jillson.

So police are looking at other cameras to see whether the vandal can be seen walking through the park afterward. For that, they need to know approximately when the statue was destroyed. If residents can report when they saw it still standing, that narrows down the window of time.

“If you crossed through the park — did you happen to notice the statue was there intact?” Jillson said. “That kind of gives us a little help. It’s right inside the entrance to the left. We want to hear from anyone who saw it that night.”