No printed paper on Monday due to holiday

As we celebrate New Year's Day this year, The Post-Star will not be publishing the printed newspaper on Monday.

There will be a Sunday, Jan. 1, newspaper, and then the next printed edition will be Tuesday. 

For the latest news and information, visit poststar.com or view a special Monday holiday E-edition at poststar.com/Eedition.

The holiday E-edition will include Monday's crossword puzzle and the solution to Saturday's crossword, which normally appears in the Monday print edition, along with Monday's comics, columns and other syndicated features. Follow the E-edition link on the top left of the poststar.com home page to access. 

