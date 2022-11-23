No paper on Thanksgiving Day

To our readers: As we celebrate Thanksgiving this year, The Post-Star will be giving our carriers and delivery staff the opportunity to spend the holiday at home and we will not be publishing the printed newspaper on Thursday.

The Wednesday edition will be available in stores through Saturday.

Also, a holiday E-edition will be available on Thanksgiving and can be accessed at poststar.com/eedition. To receive the E-edition daily, sign up at poststar.com/newsletters.

Poststar.com will continue to be updated with the latest news and we will resume print publication with Friday's edition.

Activate your online account today at poststar.com/activate to access all of our online offerings.