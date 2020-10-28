 Skip to main content
No one injured in Wilton fire
WILTON — No one was hurt in a small fire that burned a house in Wilton on Tuesday night.

The Wilton Fire Department received a call at 9:18 p.m. about a fire at a house at 8 Timbira Drive. Chief Todd Murray said the homeowners called 911 to report a fire that had started in the ceiling of the master bathroom.

When firefighters arrived, they found the fire in the area of the light and fan vent, according to Murray.

“It was extinguished relatively easily. There was some damage to the bathroom ceiling,” he said.

He is not sure of the cause.

No one was injured, Murray said.

In addition to Wilton, firefighters from the Gansevoort and Greenfield Maple Avenue departments responded. Wilton EMS assisted at the scene.

