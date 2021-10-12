No one injured in Kingsbury tractor-trailer crash

KINGSBURY — No one was injured after a tractor-trailer flipped on its side in Kingsbury on Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at about 3:45 p.m. across from McDermott's Harley-Davidson on Route 4.

The roadway was closed to traffic between Green Barn Road and Route 149 as emergency crews responded.

Kingsbury Fire Assistant Chief Steve Gitto said when crews arrived, they saw the tractor-trailer on its side in the shoulder after it struck a telephone pole.

"When we got here, everybody was out of the vehicle," he said.

Firefighters cleaned up debris in the road and TowAway responded to help right the vehicle.

No one was injured, according to Gitto.

"Everybody's safe and that's what we all want," he said.

Gitto does not know how the crash occurred. State police are investigating.

A neighbor said that she has seen accidents in that area because people come too fast around a curve.

Kara Woomer, an employee at McDermott’s Harley-Davidson, said she heard a loud “boom” and then the electricity went out briefly before coming back on.

Reporter Chad Arnold contributed to this report.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

