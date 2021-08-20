No one injured in basement fire on Montcalm Street

GLENS FALLS — No one was injured after the basement of house on Montcalm Street caught fire on Thursday night.

Firefighters responded to 92 Montcalm St. just after 11 p.m. for a report of a structure fire at the two-story, four-bedroom house.

Resident Anna Lebrun said firefighters responded quickly.

“I called them. They were here in five minutes. They were very good,” she said.

Lebrun said she and her adult son got out safely. The fire appeared to be caused by a malfunctioning electrical panel.

Lebrun said in addition to the basement, the hallway leading to the basement was also damaged. She said she is glad there were no injuries.

“I can replace stuff, but I can’t replace my life,” she said.

