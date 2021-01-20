No one hurt in Hudson Falls house fire

HUDSON FALLS — No one was hurt in a fire that damaged a house on Main Street on Wednesday.
Fire broke out at about 8:30 a.m. at 1 Main St. The fire originated in the rear porch area of the three-story building, according to Washington County Fire Coordinator Glenn Bristol.
Bristol said everyone safely got out of the building, which contained apartments. Several area fire departments responded including Hudson Falls, Bay Ridge and South Glens Falls.
Bristol said the structure was not a total loss, but had significant damage. Because of the balloon construction of the building, the fire spread quickly up to the third floor.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.