No one hurt in Hudson Falls house fire

HUDSON FALLS — No one was hurt in a fire that damaged a house on Main Street on Wednesday.

Fire broke out at about 8:30 a.m. at 1 Main St. The fire originated in the rear porch area of the three-story building, according to Washington County Fire Coordinator Glenn Bristol.

Bristol said everyone safely got out of the building, which contained apartments. Several area fire departments responded including Hudson Falls, Bay Ridge and South Glens Falls.

Bristol said the structure was not a total loss, but had significant damage. Because of the balloon construction of the building, the fire spread quickly up to the third floor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 4 Wow 0 Sad 13 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.