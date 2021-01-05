No one hurt in fire at Telescope Furniture in Granville

GRANVILLE — No one was injured during a small fire at Telescope Casual Furniture Inc. in Granville on Tuesday morning.
The first call came around 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the business on Church Street, according to NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s news partner.
The fire was quickly extinguished.
The cause is still under investigation.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities.
