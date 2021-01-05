 Skip to main content
No one hurt in fire at Telescope Furniture in Granville
GRANVILLE — No one was injured during a small fire at Telescope Casual Furniture Inc. in Granville on Tuesday morning.

The first call came around 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the business on Church Street, according to NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s news partner.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

The cause is still under investigation.

