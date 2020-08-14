No one hurt after explosion, small fire at Cohen scrapyard

GLENS FALLS — No one was injured in a small explosion on Friday morning at the R. Cohen Recycling center.

The incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. at the Geer Street scrapyard.

Glens Falls Fire Department Assistant Chief John David said the incident occurred outdoors when crews were loading something. It may have been an old lawnmower.

David said he is not sure if there was a short in electrical wiring or some type of spontaneous combustion.

The explosion, which could be felt by neighbors, triggered the automatic fire suppression system. David said by the time firefighters arrived, the fire was mostly knocked down.

An official at Cohen’s declined comment at the scene.

