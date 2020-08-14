You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No one hurt after explosion, small fire at Cohen scrapyard
0 comments

No one hurt after explosion, small fire at Cohen scrapyard

{{featured_button_text}}

GLENS FALLS — No one was injured in a small explosion on Friday morning at the R. Cohen Recycling center.

The incident happened at about 9:30 a.m. at the Geer Street scrapyard.

Glens Falls Fire Department Assistant Chief John David said the incident occurred outdoors when crews were loading something. It may have been an old lawnmower.

David said he is not sure if there was a short in electrical wiring or some type of spontaneous combustion.

The explosion, which could be felt by neighbors, triggered the automatic fire suppression system. David said by the time firefighters arrived, the fire was mostly knocked down.

An official at Cohen’s declined comment at the scene.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Two killed in Route 313 crash in Jackson
Local

Two killed in Route 313 crash in Jackson

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene after a two-car motor vehicle accident in Jackson on Saturday afternoon, according to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office. 

Two killed in Route 313 crash in Jackson
Local

Two killed in Route 313 crash in Jackson

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene after a two-car motor vehicle accident in Jackson on Saturday afternoon, according to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office. 

Two killed in Route 313 crash in Jackson
Local

Two killed in Route 313 crash in Jackson

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene after a two-car motor vehicle accident in Jackson on Saturday afternoon, according to a press release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Lake Luzerne house fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News