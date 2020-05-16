No one hurt after car strikes pole
0 comments

No one hurt after car strikes pole

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Car fire

No one was hurt after this car struck a pole near the intersection of Kensington Road and Lincoln Avenue in Glens Falls on Saturday.

 Courtesy of Nancy Citro

GLEN FALLS — No one was hurt after a car struck a telephone pole on Saturday evening.

The accident took place at 6:14 p.m. at the corner of Kensington Road and Lincoln Avenue. The driver told fire officials that he stopped at the stop sign on Lincoln Avenue and then attempted to take a right turn onto Kensington. Something malfunctioned with the car and caused it to strike the pole, according to Glens Falls Assistant Fire Chief Charles Mellon.

Firefighters extinguished the car fire in about 10 minutes.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0 comments
0
0
2
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
North Country gets cleared to slowly reopen
Local

North Country gets cleared to slowly reopen

A fourth region of upstate New York has met the criteria to gradually restart its economic activity as the state prepares to slowly relax its pandemic-induced social restrictions, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News