No one hurt after car strikes pole

GLEN FALLS — No one was hurt after a car struck a telephone pole on Saturday evening.
The accident took place at 6:14 p.m. at the corner of Kensington Road and Lincoln Avenue. The driver told fire officials that he stopped at the stop sign on Lincoln Avenue and then attempted to take a right turn onto Kensington. Something malfunctioned with the car and caused it to strike the pole, according to Glens Falls Assistant Fire Chief Charles Mellon.
Firefighters extinguished the car fire in about 10 minutes.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
