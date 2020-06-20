No one hurt after car rolls onto roof in Glens Falls
No one hurt after car rolls onto roof in Glens Falls

Rollover accident

A car rolled over onto its roof Saturday afternoon on Hunter Street in Glens Falls.

 Photo courtesy of Jeff St. John

GLENS FALLS — No one was hurt after a car rolled over onto its roof on Saturday.

The accident happened at about 4:15 p.m. on Hunter Street. A gray Hyundai Elantra rolled over in the middle of the road. The driver was not hurt, according to Glens Falls Fire Assistant Chief Fred Pettis.

Two other vehicles had minor damage during the accident, Pettis said.

Police are investigating. 

No further information was available.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

