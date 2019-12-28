No. 9: Not even death gets you out of paying rent

He noted that the requirement to pay even after death is spelled out in the lease.

“The terms of our rental agreements, including provisions related to lease termination and additional charges related to the condition of the residence upon departure, are clearly spelled out in the leases our tenants read and sign, and are in full compliance with New York State law,” he said.

But the lease simply says that it will follow state law — it does not highlight that state law currently allows landlords to seize security deposits and charge full rent to those who die.

State law does forbid landlords from charging those costs to seniors who move out to live with family members or in a nursing home. Assemblyman Dan Stec has been introducing legislation for two years now to add death to that list.

In Stec’s bill, the executor or administrator of the estate of a tenant who dies during the term of a residential lease can terminate it with 14 days’ written notice to the landlord. Stec first introduced the law in May 2018, after hearing from the family of a constituent that was charged by Schermerhorn after the family member’s death.

The Legislature passed rental reform legislation this year, but the language on tenants who die was ambiguous, Stec said. He anticipates that in 2020, the Legislature will take up the issue again to clarify points from the 2019 bill, and he is hoping to add his bill to it then.

