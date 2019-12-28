No. 9: Not even death gets you out of paying rent

QUEENSBURY — A top landlord came under fire this summer after he tried to say a man had broken his lease by dying before he even picked up a key to his new apartment.
It turned out that Rich Schermerhorn, who owns about 40% of the senior living apartments in Warren County, routinely charges the estate of dead tenants for the full length of their leases. He also seizes their security deposits as penalty for breaking the leases.
He charged more than a year’s lease to some tenants, who had died after renewing their lease but weeks before their current lease expired.
Some estates were large enough to pay. Others were not. Families described the difficulty of being presented with a bill for $13,000 or more that they could not cover.
The issue was brought to light by the family of Charles Stoddard, 84, who died in August before getting a key for his new apartment.
After a public outcry, Schermerhorn gave the family a full refund of Stoddard’s security deposit and other payments.
But he has kept his policy regarding tenants who die.
“Respectfully, we don’t force anyone to sign a lease with us. They choose to do so,” he said. “We rent nice, clean, affordable apartments and we maintain our properties.”
He noted that the requirement to pay even after death is spelled out in the lease.
“The terms of our rental agreements, including provisions related to lease termination and additional charges related to the condition of the residence upon departure, are clearly spelled out in the leases our tenants read and sign, and are in full compliance with New York State law,” he said.
But the lease simply says that it will follow state law — it does not highlight that state law currently allows landlords to seize security deposits and charge full rent to those who die.
State law does forbid landlords from charging those costs to seniors who move out to live with family members or in a nursing home. Assemblyman Dan Stec has been introducing legislation for two years now to add death to that list.
In Stec’s bill, the executor or administrator of the estate of a tenant who dies during the term of a residential lease can terminate it with 14 days’ written notice to the landlord. Stec first introduced the law in May 2018, after hearing from the family of a constituent that was charged by Schermerhorn after the family member’s death.
The Legislature passed rental reform legislation this year, but the language on tenants who die was ambiguous, Stec said. He anticipates that in 2020, the Legislature will take up the issue again to clarify points from the 2019 bill, and he is hoping to add his bill to it then.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.