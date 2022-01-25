No new invasive species found in Lake George in 2021

LAKE GEORGE — After eight years of boat inspections, Lake George has no new aquatic invasive species.

"This is perhaps the most profound statement that can be made regarding this landmark program," the Lake George Park Commission stated in a news release.

The Park Commission's Mandatory Boat Inspection program was created in 2014 after two new invasive species were discovered in the lake, the Asian clam in 2010 and the spiny waterflea in 2012.

Since the program began, 247,812 boat inspections have been performed.

The boat inspection season was extended in 2021, from the usual May 1-Oct. 1 to April 15-Dec. 15 for purposes of spread protection and additional data collection.

The data collected for the annual report came from the commission's boat inspection stations located at Million Dollar Beach in the town of Lake George, Dunham's Bay Marina in Queensbury, Norowal Marina in Bolton, Huletts Landing Marina in Dresden, Rogers Rock Campground in Hague and Mossy Point Launch in Ticonderoga.

According to the commission, the Million Dollar Beach inspection station is the busiest due to the low cost boat launch, guest accessibility and parking availability. The site saw over 40% of the inspections conducted during the 2021 season.

The report from the commission states that out of the 34,953 boaters who came through the six regional inspection stations in 2021, 113 boats transported visible invasive species, yielding 113 invasive species.

Boats that were found to be out of compliance with the “clean, drained and dry” standard of the program required decontamination prior to launch into Lake George. The decontamination process does not involve chemicals and only uses high pressure and hot water to remove invasive species from a boat.

Justin Luyk, trades generalist with the commission, said in addition to the supporters of the program such as the governor, the Warren County Board of Supervisors and the Lake George Association, the inspection station staff members should be thanked for the program's success.

"A lot of the boat inspection staff themselves truly care about the lake. They really are the backbone of the program. They care about the work they are doing and they know it is important, I just want to give them credit for doing the work every year. They are the unsung heroes," Luyk said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.