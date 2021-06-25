 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No new COVID-19 cases reported in Warren County
0 comments
top story

No new COVID-19 cases reported in Warren County

{{featured_button_text}}

There are now just 13 active cases of COVID-19 in Warren County after no additional cases were reported on Friday.

The number of active cases has decreased 70% in the last month as vaccination efforts continue to progress, according to Warren County Health Services.

A total of 39,114 residents have been fully vaccinated in the county, Health Services said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

One person recovered on Friday, but another individual remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Friday’s statistics

  • Warren County reported no new cases, for a total of 3,519 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. One person recovered, for a total of 3,474 confirmed recoveries among known cases. A total of 13 people are still ill, including one person who is hospitalized in critical condition.
  • Washington County reported its statistics from Thursday: No new cases, for a total of 2,817 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. No one recovered, for a total of 2,777 confirmed recoveries. There were two people still ill.
  • Saratoga County now only reports its statistics on each Monday. The county reported one new case on Thursday, according to state data.
  • Essex County did not report its statistics on Friday. The county reported one new case on Thursday, according to state data.
  • Saratoga Hospital reported one COVID-19-related hospitalization.
  • Glens Falls Hospital reported once COVID-19-related hospitalization. The patient is in intensive care.

On Thursday, the most recent day this data is available:

  • The Capital Region reported six new cases, a positive test rate of 0.2%, which kept the weekly average at 0.4%.
  • Warren County had a positive test rate of 0%, which decreased the weekly average to 0.7%.
  • Washington County had a positive test rate of 0%, which kept the weekly average at 0.2%.
  • Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 0.2%, which kept the weekly average at 0.6%.
  • Essex County had a positive test rate of 1.1%, which increased the weekly average to 0.3%.
  • Statewide, 343 people tested positive for the virus, a positive test rate of 0.36%. A total of 415 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday and five people died.

Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US defense chief hosts Ghani for talks at Pentagon

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: South Glens Falls graduation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News