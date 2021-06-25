No new COVID-19 cases reported in Warren County

There are now just 13 active cases of COVID-19 in Warren County after no additional cases were reported on Friday.
The number of active cases has decreased 70% in the last month as vaccination efforts continue to progress, according to Warren County Health Services.
A total of 39,114 residents have been fully vaccinated in the county, Health Services said.
One person recovered on Friday, but another individual remains hospitalized in critical condition.
Friday’s statistics
- Warren County reported no new cases, for a total of 3,519 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. One person recovered, for a total of 3,474 confirmed recoveries among known cases. A total of 13 people are still ill, including one person who is hospitalized in critical condition.
- Washington County reported its statistics from Thursday: No new cases, for a total of 2,817 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. No one recovered, for a total of 2,777 confirmed recoveries. There were two people still ill.
- Saratoga County now only reports its statistics on each Monday. The county reported one new case on Thursday, according to state data.
- Essex County did not report its statistics on Friday. The county reported one new case on Thursday, according to state data.
- Saratoga Hospital reported one COVID-19-related hospitalization.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported once COVID-19-related hospitalization. The patient is in intensive care.
On Thursday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported six new cases, a positive test rate of 0.2%, which kept the weekly average at 0.4%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 0%, which decreased the weekly average to 0.7%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 0%, which kept the weekly average at 0.2%.
- Saratoga County had a positive test rate of 0.2%, which kept the weekly average at 0.6%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 1.1%, which increased the weekly average to 0.3%.
- Statewide, 343 people tested positive for the virus, a positive test rate of 0.36%. A total of 415 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Thursday and five people died.
