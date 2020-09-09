No new COVID-19 cases in Warren County, the first time in nine days

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Glen Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the first time in nine days, Warren County reported no new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

But Warren County Health Services is still monitoring 11 people infected with the virus. All of them are considered to be mildly ill and none are hospitalized.

The county also reported that there were no signs of community spread related to the nursing facility employee who tested positive for the virus on Monday.

No other employees at the facility have tested positive since the case was confirmed, Health Services said.

Statewide, the number of new infections continued to remain low.

A total of 63,230 people were tested on Tuesday, and just 576 came back positive. That's an infection rate of 0.91%.

Wednesday marked the 33rd straight day the state had an infection rate below 1%, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a coronavirus briefing in New York City.

"We're under 1% for 33 straight days, which is great news and a credit to New Yorkers and what they're doing," Cuomo said.

The governor also gave the go-ahead for New York City restaurants to begin indoor dining operations on Sept. 30 at 25% capacity.