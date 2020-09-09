No new COVID-19 cases in Warren County, the first time in nine days

For the first time in nine days, Warren County reported no new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.
But Warren County Health Services is still monitoring 11 people infected with the virus. All of them are considered to be mildly ill and none are hospitalized.
The county also reported that there were no signs of community spread related to the nursing facility employee who tested positive for the virus on Monday.
No other employees at the facility have tested positive since the case was confirmed, Health Services said.
Statewide, the number of new infections continued to remain low.
A total of 63,230 people were tested on Tuesday, and just 576 came back positive. That's an infection rate of 0.91%.
Wednesday marked the 33rd straight day the state had an infection rate below 1%, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a coronavirus briefing in New York City.
"We're under 1% for 33 straight days, which is great news and a credit to New Yorkers and what they're doing," Cuomo said.
The governor also gave the go-ahead for New York City restaurants to begin indoor dining operations on Sept. 30 at 25% capacity.
On Wednesday:
- Warren County reported no new cases, for a total of 311 confirmed cases. The county reported that 11 people are still mildly sick with the virus.
- Washington County reported one new case, for a total of 263 confirmed cases. There at six people still sick with the virus.
- Saratoga County reported 12 new cases, for a total of 942 confirmed cases. There are 66 active cases, and six people are hospitalized.
- Essex County reported one new case. The new case is not related to the outbreak at the Essex Center nursing home, where 53 residents and 33 staff members have tested positive for the virus. A total of 98 cases has been linked to the cluster. An additional 106 people in the county have tested positive as well.
- The Capital Region reported 21 new cases on Tuesday, for an infection rate of 0.7%.
- Statewide, 576 people tested positive for the virus, an infection rate of 0.91%. A total of 463 were hospitalized and three people died.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.
