No new coronavirus deaths or cases reported in Warren County

There were no reported deaths from coronavirus overnight Wednesday in Warren, Washington, Saratoga or Essex counties.

After deaths every day for the last eight days in the Warren-Washington counties region, county officials said Thursday that the respite was a welcome relief.

“For the first time in a while, there is good news to report in Warren County’s efforts to control COVID-19. There were no new cases confirmed in Warren County between Wednesday and Thursday, and no additional fatalities,” Warren County Health Services wrote in a news release.

It’s the first day since April 21 in which no new cases were reported in Warren County, despite the testing site in Queensbury running every weekday.

It’s also the first day since April 27 without a death from coronavirus in Warren County.

News is also good in Washington County, although it posted eight new cases. There were no fatalities. There were three deaths in the county early in the week.

“We even have zero hospitalizations. Our last person got out,” Washington County Attorney Roger Wickes said.

It’s not the end of the pandemic, though. There are still many people seriously ill in both counties.