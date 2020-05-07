No new coronavirus deaths or cases reported in Warren County

There were no reported deaths from coronavirus overnight Wednesday in Warren, Washington, Saratoga or Essex counties.
After deaths every day for the last eight days in the Warren-Washington counties region, county officials said Thursday that the respite was a welcome relief.
“For the first time in a while, there is good news to report in Warren County’s efforts to control COVID-19. There were no new cases confirmed in Warren County between Wednesday and Thursday, and no additional fatalities,” Warren County Health Services wrote in a news release.
It’s the first day since April 21 in which no new cases were reported in Warren County, despite the testing site in Queensbury running every weekday.
It’s also the first day since April 27 without a death from coronavirus in Warren County.
News is also good in Washington County, although it posted eight new cases. There were no fatalities. There were three deaths in the county early in the week.
“We even have zero hospitalizations. Our last person got out,” Washington County Attorney Roger Wickes said.
It’s not the end of the pandemic, though. There are still many people seriously ill in both counties.
On Thursday:
- Warren County reported no new cases, for a total of 185 people who have tested positive. Three people are hospitalized, all in critical condition, and another person is in critical condition in a nursing home. One more person has recovered, for a total of 116 recoveries out of 211 people who were diagnosed or tested positive.
- Washington County reported eight new cases, for a total of 174 people who have tested positive. No one is hospitalized. Nine more people have recovered, for a total of 92 recoveries.
- Saratoga County reported two new cases for a total of 370 people who have tested positive. Eight people are hospitalized.
- Essex County reported no new cases, for a total of 49, and 41 people have recovered. No one is hospitalized.
- Saratoga Hospital has five coronavirus patients and Glens Falls Hospital reported four.
Statewide, there are 8,663 people hospitalized, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at Thursday’s news conference.
“That number is down. That is good news,” he said. “We are on the down side of the mountain. We wish it was a steeper decline, but it’s not.”
New hospitalizations Wednesday stayed about the same as the day before, at 607 people. That’s below the level in New York state on March 21.
On Wednesday, 231 people died, including 40 nursing homes residents.
The deaths are slowly reducing, Cuomo said.
“It is a painfully slow decline,” he said.
Also on Thursday he announced that he is extending the ban on residential evictions through Aug. 20.
“The number one issue people tell me about is rent,” he said.
He acknowledged that landlords are in a difficult position.
“None of these decisions are easy,” he said. “The landlord will say, ‘OK, now the tenant doesn’t pay their rent but I have to pay the mortgage and the power bill.’ We are working on relief (for mortgages). We’re helping the landlords also.”
Still, he urged people to focus on staying well.
“If you have your health, we can fix anything else,” he said.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.
