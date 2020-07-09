No new cases yet from personal care worker's COVID exposure

“New York continues to make progress fighting COVID-19 through a smart, data-driven approach and the thoughtful actions of everyday citizens, who've been practicing social distancing, mask wearing and hand washing," Cuomo said in a news release. "But the surge in new cases and hospitalizations throughout the country, and the potential for those people to bring the virus into New York, combined with the complacency we've seen in parts of our own state, is a potentially deadly mix. We need to stay vigilant and smart so we don't go back to the hell we experienced just two months ago. We are not out of the woods yet.”