No new cases yet from personal care worker's COVID exposure

So far, none of the people exposed to a personal care worker who has coronavirus have developed symptoms, Warren County Health Services said Thursday.
On Monday, Health Services quarantined 25 people, including all 11 clients of the sick worker. All of them were offered a free COVID test. Many of them took the test and were tested on Monday and Tuesday.
None of the test results have come back yet. Test results are expected in the next two days.
As of Thursday morning, none of the 25 people are showing any symptoms, Health Services Director Ginelle Jones said.
“We are calling and visiting the quarantined people who are residents of Warren County every day,” she said.
In Essex County, four inmates tested positive for coronavirus.
The county does not report what facility has positive cases or whether it's a state or federal prison. But the Health Department does do contact tracing and orders quarantine for corrections officers and others who have contact with prisoners who test positive, said Public Information Officer Jessica Darney Buehler.
"Correctional facilities conduct COVID-19 positive inmate case investigations and isolate all inmate cases," she said in an email.
Also on Thursday:
- Warren County reported no new cases and four recoveries. Six people are still ill, and none are hospitalized. The person who was in serious condition at a hospital is expected to recover, and all six people were described as mildly ill now. In total, the county has had 256 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 26 presumed positive cases, from before testing was widely available. So far, 243 people have recovered in total.
- Washington County reported one person tested positive, for a total of 224 confirmed cases. Only one person is ill, and the person is not hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported four more people tested positive, for a total of 592 confirmed cases, and two more recoveries. As of Thursday, 531 people have recovered, and 45 people are ill, with four of them hospitalized.
- Essex County reported four more people, all inmates, tested positive. The county has had a total of 68 cases, and currently nine people are ill. No one is hospitalized. Throughout the pandemic, 15 inmates have tested positive, including the four new cases.
- The Capital Region reported a total of 22 people tested positive Wednesday.
- Statewide, 544 people tested positive Wednesday.
- Saratoga Hospital reported two coronavirus cases Thursday and Glens Falls Hospital reported zero.
- Statewide, 851 people were hospitalized with coronavirus Wednesday and eight people died, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
He warned people that travelers bringing in coronavirus while people stop wearing masks and start holding parties is a “potentially deadly mix.”
“New York continues to make progress fighting COVID-19 through a smart, data-driven approach and the thoughtful actions of everyday citizens, who've been practicing social distancing, mask wearing and hand washing," Cuomo said in a news release. "But the surge in new cases and hospitalizations throughout the country, and the potential for those people to bring the virus into New York, combined with the complacency we've seen in parts of our own state, is a potentially deadly mix. We need to stay vigilant and smart so we don't go back to the hell we experienced just two months ago. We are not out of the woods yet.”
