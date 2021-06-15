No new cases in Warren County for third straight day

Warren County reported no new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, marking the third consecutive day without any new cases.

It is the first time the county has gone three straight days without a new case since last October, according to Warren County Health Services.

The county reported five additional recoveries as well, bringing the number of active cases down to 11, the lowest case total since Oct. 23. The county’s active caseload is 85% lower than it was a month ago, according to Health Services.

One person remains hospitalized in critical condition.

Tuesday’s statics