No new cases in Warren County for third straight day

Warren County reported no new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday, marking the third consecutive day without any new cases.
It is the first time the county has gone three straight days without a new case since last October, according to Warren County Health Services.
The county reported five additional recoveries as well, bringing the number of active cases down to 11, the lowest case total since Oct. 23. The county’s active caseload is 85% lower than it was a month ago, according to Health Services.
One person remains hospitalized in critical condition.
Tuesday’s statics
- Warren County reported no new cases, for a total of 3,506 confirmed cases since the pandemic began. Five people recovered, for a total of 3,427 confirmed recoveries among known cases. A total of 11 people are still sick, including one person who is hospitalized in critical condition.
- Washington County reported its numbers from Monday: One new case, for a total of 2,815 confirmed cases. One person recovered, for a total of 2,761 confirmed recoveries. There were 16 people ill, including two who were hospitalized.
- Saratoga County reported two new cases, for a total of 15,364 confirmed cases. The county reported no additional recoveries, for a total of 15,171 confirmed recoveries. There were 25 active cases including six hospitalizations.
- Essex County reported no new cases.
- Saratoga Hospital reported one COVID-19-related hospitalization.
- Glens Falls Hospital reported four COVID-19-related hospitalizations. None are in intensive care and two are out of isolation.
On Monday, the most recent day this data is available:
- The Capital Region reported nine new cases, a positive test rate of 0.6%, which kept the weekly average to 0.3%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 0% and a weekly average of 0.1%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 1.1%, which kept the weekly average at 0.7%.
- Saratoga County had a positive rest rate of 0.5%, which decreased the weekly average to 0.3%.
- Essex County had a positive test rate of 0% and a weekly average of 0.1%.
- Statewide, 320 people tested positive for the virus on Thursday, a positive test rate of 0.58%. A total of 650 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 and nine people died.
Chad Arnold is a reporter for The Post-Star covering the city of Glens Falls and the town and village of Lake George and Washington County government. Follow him on Twitter @ChadGArnold.