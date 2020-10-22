No movies at Aviation Mall yet

Regal is opening its movie theater at Crossgates Mall on Friday, but not at Aviation Mall.

Only eleven Regal theaters are opening in New York State Friday, although Gov. Andrew Cuomo said all movie theaters can open on Oct. 23.

"Regal is going with a phased approach," said Aviation Mall General Manager James Griffith. "They're going to be in their larger metropolitan locations."

When he heard that Regal was opening in Albany, he called the general manager of Regal Aviation Mall.

"He is still furloughed," Griffith said.

They are both hoping that the reopening goes well and more theaters will open before Thanksgiving.

"Over the next month, things might change," Griffith said.

He noted that movie theaters don't have many movies to show. Most movie openings have been delayed, and some have gone straight to streaming.

"There's not a lot of content out there right now," Griffith said. "With Regal opening, the timeline for movies may change."

