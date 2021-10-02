No insurance, lots of time: A doctor tries another way

For anyone who has tried to get a health question answered with a phone call to a large medical practice, Garner’s “luxury of time” is perhaps best illustrated by his ability to call patients back quickly or, sometimes, take the call right away.

“Probably a third of what I do in the day is talk on the phone,” he said. “Sometimes my secretary just leans her head over and says, hey so and so is on the phone, and I pick up.

“I’m not being negative toward anyone else. It’s just a beautiful situation for me and my patients,” he said.

ReassuringPart of the value of the service Garner offers, his patients say, is knowing they can see him or speak with him when they want to — not a week or more later.

Nancy Downie of Hudson Falls, another new patient, said his accessibility is reassuring.

“My situation was where sometimes I would need to see a doctor right away. So-called normal doctors can’t do that,” she said.

Downie is 67 and has been healthy, she said, but this year had some issues that weren’t easily explained.

“It’s easy to be able to talk to him,” she said. “They would book appointments for me that same day.