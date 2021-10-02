No insurance, lots of time: A doctor tries another way

GLENS FALLS
Andrew Garner was already one of the few physicians in the area leading a practice not tied to a big organization like Glens Falls Hospital or Hudson Headwaters Health Network when he decided to free himself from the constraints of insurance companies, too.
After five years of research and thought, on Jan. 1 he switched from the traditional insurance model to direct primary care, in which his patients pay a flat fee of $100 a month for all the doctoring they require, direct from him.
Garner employs a licensed practical nurse and a receptionist/secretary — no nurse-practitioner, no physician assistant. When patients call or text or email with a question, he responds. When they come into the office, they see him, and if they feel a need to see him right away, that’s what happens.
“I was looking for a doctor, not a nurse-practitioner,” said Joanna Sheridan, one of the new patients who have come to Garner since he switched his payment model. “I thought I would give it a try. I figured he would be more accessible, perhaps, and this has proved to be the case.
“If I have an issue, he has reached out to me immediately.”
Sheridan, who is 76, still has health insurance, which she needs if she goes to a specialist or has to get imaging or lab work done.
The direct primary care model may make more financial sense for people who are older or those with chronic conditions who more frequently have cause to visit the doctor. But Garner has patients who feel getting his personal, unhurried attention when they want it is worth the money, even if they go months without seeing him.
Colleen Mahar of Glens Falls, who just turned 66, spends half the year in Florida, where she sees an insurance-based doctor (she’s on Medicare), but she’s still happy to pay Dr. Garner’s fee year-round.
“There’s no doctor for me anyhow, besides Dr. Garner. I’ve been with him for years and years,” she said.
Jason Hupe of Lake Luzerne, who is 41, says he appreciates the quality of medical care he gets from Garner even though, since he’s generally healthy, the quantity is small.
“I consider it a good investment for my health,” he said of the monthly fee.
He started with Garner recently, but his wife, who is a physical therapist, has been seeing him for years.
No rushing
Garner was already a doctor who took his time, according to his patients.
“He’s very thorough. I’ve just never ever felt rushed,” Mahar said.
He practices out of an office in a residential neighborhood, in a building that could be a single-story house, set back from the street on Harrison Avenue, with a lawn in front and parking in back.
His waiting room is small and quiet. He is tall and calm. On a recent afternoon, he was wearing dark slacks, a striped dress shirt and moccasins.
He came to Glens Falls from the Midwest, opening his practice in 1990. This new model gives him a way to escape the tyranny of health insurance companies, which, through their constant downward pressure on fees, encourage medical practices to pack as many patients as possible into each day.
“I can get on the phone with a patient and have the luxury of time,” he said. “I can handle their problem.”
The lack of insurance paperwork allows him to run the office with just the two full-time employees.
When he switched to the direct patient care model, about 80% of his patients decided to go somewhere else where they could use their insurance. He was left with about 250 patients. Now he has about 275 and is building toward a goal of 600.
Physicians in large group practices often have more than 2,000 patients, he said.
The American Association for Physician Leadership confirms that figure and cites a 2018 survey that found physicians work an average of 51 hours a week, seeing 20 patients a day.
For anyone who has tried to get a health question answered with a phone call to a large medical practice, Garner’s “luxury of time” is perhaps best illustrated by his ability to call patients back quickly or, sometimes, take the call right away.
“Probably a third of what I do in the day is talk on the phone,” he said. “Sometimes my secretary just leans her head over and says, hey so and so is on the phone, and I pick up.
“I’m not being negative toward anyone else. It’s just a beautiful situation for me and my patients,” he said.
ReassuringPart of the value of the service Garner offers, his patients say, is knowing they can see him or speak with him when they want to — not a week or more later.
Nancy Downie of Hudson Falls, another new patient, said his accessibility is reassuring.
“My situation was where sometimes I would need to see a doctor right away. So-called normal doctors can’t do that,” she said.
Downie is 67 and has been healthy, she said, but this year had some issues that weren’t easily explained.
“It’s easy to be able to talk to him,” she said. “They would book appointments for me that same day.
“He would talk to me if I had a question. You want that feedback right away.
“He has a hometown doctor’s office, and he listens to what you have to say.”
“I look at him as the general manager of my health,” said Joe Hectus.
He and his wife, Mary, are in their late 70s and have been patients of Dr. Garner’s for about 25 years.
“I’m still paying Medicare and supplemental,” Mary said. “We just think very highly of Dr. Garner.”
“Hopefully, he’s going to have a good business model,” Joe said. “I think he’s been forced into it by the government and by insurance companies.”
