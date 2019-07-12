{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE GEORGE — No injuries were reported when a tractor-trailer driver veered off the Northway in a construction zone near Exit 23 and heavily damaged his vehicle Thursday night.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. when the driver veered off the shoulder in the northbound lanes, hitting an unoccupied contractor vehicle and then concrete barriers in a work zone at the exit overpass. Contractors have been working on the overpass for several weeks, and shoulders near the bridge have been closed with speed limits reduced.

The driver, Wojciech Sieradzki, 55, of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada, was not hurt. But the crash fouled traffic into the mid-evening as the vehicle was removed.

State Police are investigating the crash.

