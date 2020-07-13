No injuries in three-car accident

LAKE GEORGE — No one was hurt in a three-vehicle accident in the area of the Northway Exit 21 southbound off-ramp on Sunday.

State Police said Randi L. Mattison, 27, of Granville, was traveling south on the Northway and missed the off-ramp. She then made an unsafe lane change and struck a vehicle driven by 33-year-old South Glens Falls resident Timothy J. Brayman, police said.

He lost control of his vehicle and traveled across traffic before being struck by a vehicle driven by 53-year-old Kelly J. Cooke, of Newton, New Jersey, who was traveling in the far left lane. This caused Brayman’s vehicle to overturn.

No one was injured. State Police did not say whether any tickets were issued.

